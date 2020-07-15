MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) NATO has called upon the Afghan government and the Taliban to urgently fulfill any outstanding obligations under the US-Taliban peace deal and engage in intra-Afghan peace negotiations, saying that the recent escalation of violence on the ground has undermined confidence in the peace process, the North Atlantic Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Over the past few weeks, the Taliban frequented with insurgency targeting both the military and civilians. The bombing attack at a security office in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Monday became its apex, leaving at least 14 people killed and 58 others injured.

"We urge the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban to fulfill their commitments, including entering into intra-Afghan negotiations and ensuring terrorists never again find safe haven on Afghan soil ... We call on all sides to rapidly resolve the remaining issues still precluding the start of inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations," the council said.

The alliances stressed that the presence of foreign troops ” something that the Taliban have sought to terminate ” is based on previously agreed conditions and will be adjusted, as necessary, depending on the progress of the peace process.

"The current level of violence - driven especially by Taliban attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, remains unacceptably high, causing instability and undermining confidence in the peace process," the statement read, going on to call the recent attacks against civilians, including women and children, "heinous."

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of its peace pact with the United States concluded in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners and the launch of intra-Afghan talks, the accord was expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation between Kabul and the radical group.