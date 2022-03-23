UrduPoint.com

NATO Urges China To Condemn Russian Operation In Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 09:35 PM

NATO Urges China to Condemn Russian Operation in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO is calling on China to denounce Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and refrain from providing material support to Moscow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) NATO is calling on China to denounce Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and refrain from providing material support to Moscow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We call on China to condemn the invasion and to engage in diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful way to end this war as soon as possible and not to provide material support (to Russia)," Stoltenberg said in a press conference ahead of the NATO Summit on Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia China Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia for early Hajj agreeme ..

Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia for early Hajj agreement

4 minutes ago
 EU to Hold Summit With China on April 1 - Source

EU to Hold Summit With China on April 1 - Source

4 minutes ago
 EU, US Discussing Expansion of Sanctions Against R ..

EU, US Discussing Expansion of Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

4 minutes ago
 3 children die after falling into water tank in Pi ..

3 children die after falling into water tank in Pishin

4 minutes ago
 Biden Will Not Ask Europe to Abandon Russian Energ ..

Biden Will Not Ask Europe to Abandon Russian Energy Supplies - US Energy Secreta ..

8 minutes ago
 Human Remains Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in ..

Human Remains Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>