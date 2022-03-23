NATO Urges China to Condemn Russian Operation in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) NATO is calling on China to denounce Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and refrain from providing material support to Moscow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We call on China to condemn the invasion and to engage in diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful way to end this war as soon as possible and not to provide material support (to Russia)," Stoltenberg said in a press conference ahead of the NATO Summit on Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.