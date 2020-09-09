NATO Urges Russia to Disclose Novichok Data to UN Chemical Weapons Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) NATO said on Tuesday it expected Russia to share its information on the Novichok group of nerve agents with the UN chemical weapons watchdog, OPCW.

NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg held phone talks with foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland to discuss the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny with a toxin from the banned Novichok group, the alliance said in a press release.

"Allies are united in condemning the attack, and call on Russia to urgently demonstrate transparency and bring those responsible to justice. Allies also urge Russia to immediately disclose relevant information to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," it added.

Navalny was woken up from an induced coma at Berlin's Charite clinic on Monday after his condition improved. It said tests on his samples had proven that the 44-year-old government critic had been exposed to a nerve agent and a long-term effect on his health could not be ruled out. German politicians, including those in government, have called on Russia to explain what happened to Navalny, while Russia said that Germany has not agreed to cooperate on the investigation into his condition and has not handed over any medical data that shows how the poisoning conclusion was reached.