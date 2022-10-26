NATO Urges Russia to Extend Grain Deal - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called on Russia to prolong the Istanbul grain deal, which is set to expire on November 19.

"We urge Russia to renew the UN grain deal brokered by Turkey and ensure the continued supply of food to those who needed it most," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca.