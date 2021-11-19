UrduPoint.com

NATO Urges Russia To Show Transparency About Its Military Build-up

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

NATO urges Russia to show transparency about its military build-up

NATO urged Russia on Friday to refrain from escalating tensions on the border with Ukraine

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :NATO urged Russia on Friday to refrain from escalating tensions on the border with Ukraine.

"We see a large and unusual concentration of Russian forces close to Ukraine's borders," NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ahead of their meeting in Berlin.

"It is urgent that Russia shows transparency about its military build-up, de-escalate and reduce tensions. NATO is monitoring the situation closely and we continue to provide political and practical support to Ukraine," he added.

Merkel also expressed concern about Russia's recent military activities in the region, but underlined the importance of continued dialogue with Russia.

"I've always supported dialogue between NATO and Russia," she said.

"Although there may be major differences between NATO and Russia, I believe it's always better to keep talking to each other," she added.

The US media reported last week that the Biden administration officially warned its European allies over Russia's recent military build-up, saying the Kremlin may well be planning another invasion of the neighboring country.

Ukraine has been plagued by conflict in its eastern regions since March 2014, following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. Western nations accuse Russia of destabilizing the region by providing military support to the separatists.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Berlin Angela Merkel March May Border Media From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds ‘Annual Mehfil Mushara’

UVAS holds ‘Annual Mehfil Mushara’

7 minutes ago
 Friesland Campina Netherland delegation paid visit ..

Friesland Campina Netherland delegation paid visits at UVAS

7 minutes ago
 Georgian Justice Ministry Proposes to Transfer Saa ..

Georgian Justice Ministry Proposes to Transfer Saakashvili to Military Hospital

4 minutes ago
 Over 1.2mln children vaccinated against measles, r ..

Over 1.2mln children vaccinated against measles, rubella

4 minutes ago
 Russia to React to EU, NATO Provocations - Lavrov

Russia to React to EU, NATO Provocations - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 89 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

89 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.