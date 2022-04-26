(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that negotiations on security guarantees clearly proved that NATO and the United States showed no desire to take into account Russia's legitimate interests.

"Negotiations that then took place between our delegations and the United States, then I met with (US Secretary of State Antony) Blinken, and then our team went to NATO, where they presented the treaty already in the 'NATO' context, in the context of Russia-NATO, they showed that none of them had any desire to take into account our legitimate interests, our security interests," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.