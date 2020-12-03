NATO Uses Accusations Against Russia to Cover Up Actions in Black Sea - Upper House Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) NATO is using accusations against Russia of increased activity in the Black Sea to build up its own presence there, Federation Council member from Crimea Sergey Tsekov told Sputnik.

NATO accused Russia of building up military power in Crimea and the Black Sea, the organization responds by increasing its presence in the region, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier.

"Russia acts in the area of Crimea and the Black Sea region exclusively within the framework of protecting its security. As for NATO, they are just strengthening their presence in the region, using the allegedly increased activity of Russia there as a pretext. This cannot but cause concern," Tsekov said.