UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Vehicle Hit By Bomb In Kabul, No Victims Among Coalition Members - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:45 PM

NATO Vehicle Hit by Bomb in Kabul, No Victims Among Coalition Members - Spokesperson

A vehicle, belonging to NATO, was hit by an improvised explosive device on Wednesday in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, a spokesperson for the NATO non-combat mission in Afghanistan said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A vehicle, belonging to NATO, was hit by an improvised explosive device on Wednesday in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, a spokesperson for the NATO non-combat mission in Afghanistan said.

"A Coalition vehicle was hit by an explosive device this morning in #Kabul City.

No Coalition members were killed," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Afghan Pajhwok news outlet.

According to Kabul's police, the incident took place in the eastern Tarakhil area of the Afghan capital.�

The Resolute Support NATO mission employs about 17,000 people from 39 NATO ally and partner nations. Started in 2015, its mission is to train and assist the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and work closely with Afghanistan's army, police and air force.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Kabul Army Police Vehicle Resolute 2015 From

Recent Stories

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

8 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

10 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program's entire agenda on women' welfare: ..

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh name extra bowler to beat heat in Sri L ..

4 minutes ago

Russian opposition leader Navalny says he has been ..

4 minutes ago

N. Korean Embassy Expects Russian Vessel Seized by ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.