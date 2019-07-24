NATO Vehicle Hit by Bomb in Kabul, No Victims Among Coalition Members - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A vehicle, belonging to NATO, was hit by an improvised explosive device on Wednesday in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, a spokesperson for the NATO non-combat mission in Afghanistan said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A vehicle, belonging to NATO, was hit by an improvised explosive device on Wednesday in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, a spokesperson for the NATO non-combat mission in Afghanistan said.

"A Coalition vehicle was hit by an explosive device this morning in #Kabul City.

No Coalition members were killed," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Afghan Pajhwok news outlet.

According to Kabul's police, the incident took place in the eastern Tarakhil area of the Afghan capital.�

The Resolute Support NATO mission employs about 17,000 people from 39 NATO ally and partner nations. Started in 2015, its mission is to train and assist the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and work closely with Afghanistan's army, police and air force.