NATO Wants Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue to Resume - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) NATO would back any resumption of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina since it is the only way to settle the regional conflict, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We support all efforts to try to start again the Pristina-Belgrade dialogue because it is the only way towards a lasting solution for the conflict in the region," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

The NATO chief reiterated that Kosovo's 100 percent tariffs on Serbian goods "were not helpful" in defusing tensions in the region.

Back in 2011, the Serbian leadership agreed, under pressure from Brussels, to start negotiations with Kosovar Albanians under the EU mediation. Belgrade's move was determined by the need to bring the country closer to the EU, as well as make the life of Serbs in Kosovo easier.

The dialogue has been suspended since November 2018, when Pristina imposed 100-percent tariffs on Serbian goods flowing to the breakaway region in retaliation for what it called Belgrade's aggressive stance toward Kosovo's bid to join Interpol.