UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Wants Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue To Resume - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:28 PM

NATO Wants Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue to Resume - Stoltenberg

NATO would back any resumption of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina since it is the only way to settle the regional conflict, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) NATO would back any resumption of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina since it is the only way to settle the regional conflict, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We support all efforts to try to start again the Pristina-Belgrade dialogue because it is the only way towards a lasting solution for the conflict in the region," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

The NATO chief reiterated that Kosovo's 100 percent tariffs on Serbian goods "were not helpful" in defusing tensions in the region.

Back in 2011, the Serbian leadership agreed, under pressure from Brussels, to start negotiations with Kosovar Albanians under the EU mediation. Belgrade's move was determined by the need to bring the country closer to the EU, as well as make the life of Serbs in Kosovo easier.

The dialogue has been suspended since November 2018, when Pristina imposed 100-percent tariffs on Serbian goods flowing to the breakaway region in retaliation for what it called Belgrade's aggressive stance toward Kosovo's bid to join Interpol.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels Pristina Belgrade Turkish Lira November 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives emirate’s ‘Crisis and ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Launches New AI to Diagnose Coronavirus wit ..

11 minutes ago

WAM Report: UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

16 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

6 minutes ago

EU's Brexit negotiator Barnier says he has COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Only officials,staffers KDA allowed to enter Civic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.