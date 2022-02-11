UrduPoint.com

NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including In Trade - UK's Wallace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 11:44 PM

NATO countries are not interested in "divide and rule" in relation to Russia, they want strong relations, including trade ones, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) NATO countries are not interested in "divide and rule" in relation to Russia, they want strong relations, including trade ones, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"To its very core NATO is defensive, it's in its articles, in its establishment.

We are not interested in dividing and ruling Russia, which was claimed by its president last July in his article. Nobody is interested in doing that. In fact, we want strong relationships with Russian people, we would like strong relations with the Russian economy," Wallace said at a press conference in Moscow.

>