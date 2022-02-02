UrduPoint.com

NATO Wants To Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise On Principle Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Principle Issues

NATO told Russia that it does not want a confrontation with Moscow but will not compromise on principle issues, according to the alliance's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) NATO told Russia that it does not want a confrontation with Moscow but will not compromise on principle issues, according to the alliance's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"NATO does not seek confrontation. But we cannot and will not compromise on the principles upon which our Alliance and security in Europe and North America rest," the document read.

>