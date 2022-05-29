UrduPoint.com

NATO Wants To Hold Turkey-Sweden-Finland Meeting - Erdogan's Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants to hold a meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

"The NATO secretary general has some initiatives and intentions. There is also a desire to hold a meeting within NATO. Frankly speaking, we do not hold meetings just for the sake of holding a meeting. If we want to achieve some results, we expect that two delegations will give an answer in this direction, as we strive for a process that includes concrete steps focused on the results," Kalin was quoted as saying by the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set out his conditions for Sweden and Finland to earn Ankara's backing for their NATO membership, saying they must abandon financial and political support for "terrorist" groups that threaten Turkey's national security, namely the Kurdistan Workers' Party. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a written undertaking was needed from Finland and Sweden that they will stop supporting the Kurdish movement.

