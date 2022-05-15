NATO Wants to Speed Up Accession of Finland, Sweden 'As Much As Possible' - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the alliance wants to speed up the accession process of Finland and Sweden to the bloc "as much as possible."

"We are also aware that Finland and Sweden are of course concerned about the interim period from when they have applied to all the national parliaments have to ratify the accession protocol.

We would like to speed up this process as much as possible," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the informal meeting of NATO foreign minister in Berlin.

The Finnish government said earlier on Sunday the Helsinki made the official decision to join NATO.