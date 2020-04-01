NATO warns virus must not hurt defence, with eye on Russia

NATO must not allow the coronavirus pandemic to become a security threat, the alliance's chief said Wednesday, warning that Russia or terror groups could take advantage of the crisis

Foreign ministers from the 30-strong North Atlantic Alliance will hold video talks on Thursday to discuss their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 30,000 people in Europe alone.

They are expected to issue a joint statement as a show of unity and to send a signal to potential adversaries such as Russia that NATO is still capable and willing to respond to threats.

"Our Primary objective is to ensure that this health crisis does not become a security crisis," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference.

Measures to try to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus have forced NATO allies to trim military exercises, including the huge US-led "Defender 2020".

But Stoltenberg insisted this did not mean NATO's ability to defend itself was weakened.

"Our operational readiness is maintained, it is not undermined," he said.

"We continue to patrol the skies and to defend our borders and we continue our missions and operations not least in the fight against terrorism, because these threats continue to exist."