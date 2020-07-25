UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Warships Call On Ukraine's Odessa During Sea Breeze Exercise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

NATO Warships Call on Ukraine's Odessa During Sea Breeze Exercise

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Several NATO warships called on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa on Saturday during an annual naval exercise Sea Breeze, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

"Among the visiting foreign ships were Spanish Royal Navy frigate Alvaro de Bazan, Romanian frigate Regina Maria and Turkish frigate Yildirim," a statement read.

A local online newspaper, Dumskaya, identified the two other ships as a Romanian Rear Admiral Eustatiu Sebastian-class corvette and a Bulgarian corvette Bodri. It said they would stay until July 28.

The US-Ukrainian exercise began on Monday and will conclude on Sunday. The US 6th Fleet commander, Vice Adm. Gene Black, said that 26 ships, 19 aircraft and 2,000 service members were involved.

The eight participating nations are Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States, which has sent its Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Porter.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Turkey Norway Regina Odessa Spain Bulgaria Georgia Romania United States July Sunday

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Illegal animal sales point removed

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

3 hours ago

ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.