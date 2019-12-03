NATO Was Created for Confrontation, So Can Offer Nothing Else - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russia does not want the return of the Cold War, but NATO was created for confrontation, so it can offer nothing else, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"This is our business when the alliance threatens the security of the Russian Federation.

Let's not forget that this alliance is a product of the era of confrontation, the Cold War. The Russian Federation never wanted this era to come back," Peskov said.

However, he said, the alliance, which had been created for the ideology of confrontation, "in principle, can't bring anything else."