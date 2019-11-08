NATO Was Originally a Tool of Confrontation, Aggression - Kremlin Spokesman

NATO was initially formed as a tool of confrontation and even aggression, so Russia is not inclined to exaggerate the alliance's role in ensuring stability and security, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with The Economist magazine said NATO had completely lost coordination within the alliance, which could be described as "brain death". German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said they did not share Macron's assessments.

"We have repeatedly said that NATO is an alliance that was created for confrontation... Therefore, we have never been inclined to exaggerate the role of this alliance in ensuring global and European security and stability because it's a tool of confrontation... and even aggression. That's our attitude toward NATO," Peskov told reporters when asked to assess Macron's statements.

He said Russia-NATO cooperation had been 'reduced to the level of experts' not at Moscow's initiative.