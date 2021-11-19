UrduPoint.com

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev To Resolve Donbas Crisis By Force - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) NATO is sending modern weapons systems to Ukraine, and it encourages Kiev to try to solve the problem of Donbass by force, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The process of moving NATO's military infrastructure toward our borders is evident.

Ukraine is pumped up with NATO weapons, the Americans and other NATO countries are sending there the latest weapons systems. All this encourages the "hot heads" in Ukraine to think about how to try to solve the problem of Donbass by force in the conditions of the slipping of the Minsk agreements. That is, to take one more step toward another disaster," Peskov said.

"These are the red lines. And the fact that Russia is taking decisive measures against this background, which is clearly recorded by our opponents in the West," Peskov added.

