NATO Websites Hit By Cyberattack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) NATO websites were targeted by a cyberattack on Sunday, German news agency dpa reported, citing the bloc's spokesperson.

According to the report, the hacker attack struck several websites at once. The bloc's spokesperson noted that the alliance's cyber experts were actively investigating the incident.

The news agency says that some information on social media suggested that "pro-Russian activists" were allegedly behind the attack on the website of NATO Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ), which was temporarily unavailable. In particular, the blame was pinned on "the Russian hacker group KillNet," the dpa reported.

No evidence substantiating this claim has been provided.

