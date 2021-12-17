NATO welcomes Bulgaria's decision to invest in the alliance's military capabilities, including in new jets and maritime vessels, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) NATO welcomes Bulgaria's decision to invest in the alliance's military capabilities, including in new jets and maritime vessels, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"I also welcome Bulgaria's recent investments in new fighter jets, maritime patrol vessels and armored vehicles and I count on Bulgaria to keep investing in defense as we face a more unpredictable world," Stoltenberg said during a press briefing with newly appointed Bulgarian Prime minister Kiril Petkov.

The Secretary General also noted the high role of Bulgaria in ensuring the collective security of NATO in the Black Sea region and congratulated Petkov on assuming the post of Prime Minister.

On December 13, the Bulgarian Parliament elected Kiril Petkov, the leader of the party that won the November elections, to the post of Prime Minister. Petkov's party We Continue the Change voted with a ruling coalition with 134 votes for and 104 against his bid.