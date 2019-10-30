UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Welcomes Efforts To Disengage Troops Near Donbas' Zolote - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

NATO Welcomes Efforts to Disengage Troops Near Donbas' Zolote - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised on Wednesday the beginning of troop and hardware disengagement near the settlement of Zolote in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised on Wednesday the beginning of troop and hardware disengagement near the settlement of Zolote in Donbas.

The long-awaited disengagement of forces by Kiev and Donbas militias started on Tuesday near Zolote, with the Ukrainian authorities expecting the process to take three days.

"We welcome all efforts to reduce tensions, to withdraw forces and to make sure that we have a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. We have seen some progress in Stanytsia Luhanska and we welcome also other efforts to follow that example," Stoltenberg said at a press conference with the Ukrainian vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration in Kiev.

He stressed that there was still a "long way to go" to settle the Donbas conflict given continued ceasefire violations.

The NATO chief also lauded the "renewed energy" of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "try to find a peaceful solution" and voiced the alliance's support for these efforts.

At the same, Stoltenberg claimed that "Russia has a special responsibility to implement the Minsk agreements."

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

Kiev and a number of Western countries continue accusing Russia of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, including the conflict in the country's east. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly stressed that it is a ceasefire guarantor nation under the Minsk agreements just like France and Germany and not a party to the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Prime Minister Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Progress Same Kiev Alliance Turkish Lira All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

48 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

59 minutes ago

Aircraft Crashes Into Apartment Building in Atlant ..

3 minutes ago

Sanctions-Hit Iran Exports Gas Microturbines to Eu ..

3 minutes ago

Firefighter union hits out after London tragedy cr ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq PM's future on the line as demonstrators smel ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.