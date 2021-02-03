NATO Welcomes Extension of New START by Russia, US

NATO welcomes the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and values its contribution to international stability, the alliance said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) NATO welcomes the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and values its contribution to international stability, the alliance said on Wednesday.

The agreement on the extension of the New START entered into force on February 3. Russia and the United States exchanged relevant notes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"NATO welcomes and fully supports the agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation to extend the New START Treaty for five years. NATO Allies believe the New START Treaty contributes to international stability, and Allies again express their strong support for its continued implementation and for early and active dialogue on ways to improve strategic stability," the alliance said in a statement.

NATO allies are determined to uphold existing arms control and non-proliferation agreements and support further negotiations on this issues, according to the statement.

"Allies support further arms control negotiations, with the aim of improving the security of the Alliance, taking into account the prevailing international security environment. Allies see the treaty's extension as the beginning, not the end, of an effort to address nuclear threats and new and emerging challenges to strategic stability," the statement read.

With that, NATO stressed that it continued to remain "clear-eyed" about the challenges Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security, vowing to continue the collaboration aimed at addressing Russia's "aggressive actions."

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5 before the extension. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduce its nuclear arsenal to total 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.