UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Welcomes Success In Doha As Kabul, Taliban Reach Agreement On Talks Framework - Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:20 PM

NATO Welcomes Success in Doha as Kabul, Taliban Reach Agreement on Talks Framework - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) NATO welcomes the breakthrough that the Afghan government and the Taliban have reached in Qatar's Doha, as the sides finalized the agreement on the framework of the peace talks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, announced that both sides had agreed on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace negotiations, adding that items on the agenda could now be discussed.

"We welcome the breakthrough in Doha. This is one step towards a lasting political, peaceful resolution of the conflict, the war in Afghanistan and all NATO allies strongly support the peace progress, and now we would like to see more progress and we need to see rapid progress both on establishing a political roadmap but not least on the important issue of a comprehensive ceasefire," Stoltenberg said at a news conference following the two-day NATO meeting.

According to the NATO chief, the agreement demonstrates that the parties are able to advance "even on tough and difficult issues," which is important.

"Afghans want peace, they deserve peace, and of course for all NATO allies and partners who have been in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, we are very much welcoming any progress towards a peaceful political solution," Stoltenberg added.

The long-awaited peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been launched in the Qatari capital in mid-September, although progress has been slow amid a series of disagreements. The country has since witnessed a surge in violence, including armed clashes and bomb blasts, in a number of provinces.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Resolution Qatar Doha Progress All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Three wounded in stabbing at Dutch supermarket: po ..

3 minutes ago

American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX flight aims to re ..

3 minutes ago

German Defense Ministry Knows About Shoigu's Criti ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

3 minutes ago

Legendary UK Retailer Debenhams Sees Website Overw ..

3 minutes ago

PA made record legislation during current govt's t ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.