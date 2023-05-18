NATO Welcomes Supplies of Long Range Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance welcomes the supplies of long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine by some of its members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance welcomes the supplies of long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine by some of its members.

"I welcome the recent announcements by allies on providing cruise missiles and training Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighter jets. We must maintain our support. Both now, and for the longer term," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon.

The NATO head also said the July summit will "send a strong signal of support" for Kiev with a multi-year assistance program, which will help the Ukrainian armed forces to abandon "Soviet-era" practices and embrace modern NATO standards.

On May 11, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed London is sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.