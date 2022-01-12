NATO Welcomes Talks Between Russia, United States on Security Guarantees - Stoltenberg

UrduPoint.com

NATO welcomes the bilateral consultations between Russia and the United States regarding the proposed security guarantees, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO welcomes the bilateral consultations between Russia and the United States regarding the proposed security guarantees, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I also welcome the bilateral consultation between the US and Russia in tomorrow's meeting of the OSCE. These are opportunities for constructive engages which should not be missed in the interest of security in Europe," Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels.

At the same time, Russia also made it known that it is not ready to schedule meetings with NATO on security.

"From the Russian side, they made it clear that they are not ready to agree on such a schedule of meetings," Stoltenberg said.

"US consulted with allies both before the bilateral talks with Russia in Geneva but also afterwards and deputy secretary (Wendy) Sherman spent so much time with NATO allies consulting closely," Stoltenberg added.

