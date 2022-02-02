NATO Welcomes US Decision to Deploy Addition Troops to Germany, Poland - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

NATO welcomes Washington's decision to deploy additional US forces to Germany, Poland and Romania, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) NATO welcomes Washington's decision to deploy additional US forces to Germany, Poland and Romania, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I welcome the U.S. decision to deploy additional forces to Germany, Poland, and Romania, further bolstering NATO's collective deterrence and defence," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Stoltenberg mentioned that other NATO allies are also "contributing addition forces" to the alliance.

"We have increased the readiness of the NATO Response Force, and we are considering the deployment of additional battlegroups to the south-eastern part of the Alliance. Our deployments are defensive and proportional, and send the clear message that NATO will do whatever is necessary to protect and defend all Allies," Stoltenberg added.