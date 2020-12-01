UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue On Extension Of New START Treaty - Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:54 PM

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue on Extension of New START Treaty - Chief

NATO believes it is crucial to have a Russian-US agreement regulating the number of nuclear warheads and thus welcomes the dialogue between Moscow and Washington on extension of the New START treaty, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) NATO believes it is crucial to have a Russian-US agreement regulating the number of nuclear warheads and thus welcomes the dialogue between Moscow and Washington on extension of the New START treaty, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We all know the New START treaty will expire next February so time is running out. We welcome the dialogue between Russia and the United States to find a way forward. Because we shouldn't find ourselves in the situation when there is no agreement regulating the number of nuclear warheads," Stoltenberg said a press conference following the first day of the NATO foreign ministers meeting.

At the same time, NATO member states have agreed that they must continue the dialogue with Russia, the alliance's chief noted.

"We are adapting NATO deterrence's posture to address destabilizing actions. At the same time, we all agree that we must continue to pursue dialogue with Russia," Stoltenberg added.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Same Alliance United States February All Agreement

Recent Stories

Minister proposes PML-N, PPP to resign from Sindh, ..

1 minute ago

AIDS awareness event conducted at NHMP HQ

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting held to di ..

1 minute ago

Special monitoring teams constituted to rid people ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 spreading in country through PDM gatherin ..

35 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Russia-Uruguay Relations Offer Great D ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.