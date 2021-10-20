UrduPoint.com

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Strategic Talk - Stoltenberg

Wed 20th October 2021

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Strategic Talk - Stoltenberg

NATO welcomes the strategic talk between the United States and Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) NATO welcomes the strategic talk between the United States and Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I also welcome the strategic talk between USA and Russia and the efforts of the USA to really engage in meaningful strategic talk with Russia," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

