UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Welcomes US-Taliban Agreement, Will Maintain Presence In Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

NATO Welcomes US-Taliban Agreement, Will Maintain Presence in Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) NATO allies have welcomed the recently signed peace deal between the United States and the Taliban, and the alliance remains committed to Afghanistan and will maintain its presence in the country during ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday during a virtual press briefing.

Stoltenberg spoke to reporters after the conclusion of a video conference containing the foreign ministers of the alliance's member states. The secretary general said that NATO's aim in Afghanistan was to create the conditions for lasting peace and stability in the country.

"Therefore, we strongly support the peace efforts, we welcome the agreement between the Taliban and the United States," the secretary general said.

NATO insists that the best way to support the ongoing efforts to secure peace in Afghanistan is to maintain the alliance's military presence in the country, in order to send a message to the Taliban, Stoltenberg said.

"The best way for NATO to support the peace efforts is to remain committed with our presence in Afghanistan because by doing so we are sending a clear message to the Taliban, and to any other adversary, that they will not win on the battlefield, they have to sit down and make real compromises at the negotiating table," he remarked.

Additionally, Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's support for the Afghan government, adding that the alliance will continue to offer financial support and maintain its training mission in the country.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha after a week-long commitment to reduce violence held. The deal stated that talks between the Taliban and Afghan government would begin on March 10, although this deadline has passed due to the country's electoral crisis and both sides disagreeing on the release of Taliban prisoners.

Earlier on Thursday, the delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement exchanged lists of prisoners who will be returned to their respective sides, paving the way for the beginning of talks.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Doha Alliance United States February March Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

29 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

1 hour ago

Abrams Says US Has Been in Contact With Russia Abo ..

1 minute ago

Govt ready to provide every kind of help to provin ..

2 minutes ago

Pharmacists committed to provide best services to ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus drives record US job losses amid econo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.