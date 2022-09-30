UrduPoint.com

NATO Will Never Recognize Accession Of Regions To Russia - Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 11:04 PM

NATO Will Never Recognize Accession of Regions to Russia - Secretary General

NATO members will never recognize the accession of new regions to Russia, will not change their commitment to support Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) NATO members will never recognize the accession of new regions to Russia, will not change their commitment to support Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"NATO allies do not and will not any of this territory as part of Russia, we call on all states to reject Russia's blatant attempt at territorial conquest," he said in a press statement.

According to Stoltenberg, the accession of new territories to Russia does not change the nature of the conflict.

"This remains Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, and it does not change our commitment to support Ukraine," he said.

