BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) NATO is ready to conduct a dialogue with Russia and seek compromise, but not at the expense of the right of states to choose their path, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, answering whether the bloc was ready to abandon plans for Ukraine to join the alliance.

"We are ready to sit down and talk with Russia but not compromise on the right of every nation in Europe to decide their own path," he said.

Each sovereign state has the right to choose its own path, and Ukraine's path will be decided only by Ukraine and 30 allies, Russia cannot control this process, Stoltenberg said.