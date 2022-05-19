UrduPoint.com

NATO Will Support Ukraine 'For As Long As Necessary' - Supreme Allied Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 11:10 PM

NATO Will Support Ukraine 'For as Long as Necessary' - Supreme Allied Commander

NATO provide continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, Supreme Allied Commander for Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod Wolters told a press conference at the organization's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) NATO provide continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, Supreme Allied Commander for Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod Wolters told a press conference at the organization's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

"NATO will support Ukraine for as long as necessary," Wolters told reporters. "We support them. (The) allies are providing light and heavy equipment.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's top military commander Gen. Valery Zaluzhny briefed the most senior NATO�chiefs and assured them his country would never accept occupation and conquest by Russia.

"General Zaluzhny provided an update. Ukraine will never accept Russian occupation," Wolters said.

NATO has provided nearly $4 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation and has increased Ukraine's air capabilities by 50% and its land forces by 40%, Wolters said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Brussels Top Billion

Recent Stories

WADA Chief Says Too Early to Decide If RUSADA Will ..

WADA Chief Says Too Early to Decide If RUSADA Will Be Discussed in November Boar ..

1 second ago
 'Chariots of Fire' and 'Blade Runner' composer Van ..

'Chariots of Fire' and 'Blade Runner' composer Vangelis dies

2 seconds ago
 China Calls on EU, NATO to Conduct Comprehensive D ..

China Calls on EU, NATO to Conduct Comprehensive Dialogue With Russia - Foreign ..

23 minutes ago
 PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

23 minutes ago
 Court dismisses application for age determination ..

Court dismisses application for age determination of Dua Zehra

23 minutes ago
 ASI suspended on corruption charges

ASI suspended on corruption charges

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.