NATO Will Support Ukraine 'For as Long as Necessary' - Supreme Allied Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) NATO provide continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, Supreme Allied Commander for Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod Wolters told a press conference at the organization's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

"NATO will support Ukraine for as long as necessary," Wolters told reporters. "We support them. (The) allies are providing light and heavy equipment.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's top military commander Gen. Valery Zaluzhny briefed the most senior NATO�chiefs and assured them his country would never accept occupation and conquest by Russia.

"General Zaluzhny provided an update. Ukraine will never accept Russian occupation," Wolters said.

NATO has provided nearly $4 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation and has increased Ukraine's air capabilities by 50% and its land forces by 40%, Wolters said.