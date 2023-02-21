UrduPoint.com

NATO Wishes To Become Party To New START, Russia Supports This - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NATO Wishes to Become Party to New START, Russia Supports This - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) By demanding that Russia resume inspections of nuclear sites, NATO, in fact, declared its desire to become a party to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Moscow supports this decision that is overdue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Having issued its collective statement, NATO actually made an application to become a party to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. We agree with this, please. Moreover, we believe that such a formulation of the issue is long overdue," Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly.

