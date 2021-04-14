NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan likely in September: German minister

NATO will likely join the United States in withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan in September, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :NATO will likely join the United States in withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan in September, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Wednesday.

"We always said: we'll go in together, we'll leave together," she told ARD public television. "I am for an orderly withdrawal and that is why I assume that we (NATO) will agree to that today."