NATO Withdraws Forces From Iraq Amid US-Iran Tension

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tension

The NATO spokesperson has said that they are shifting their soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait and Jordan for security reasons.

Berlin: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2020) Following US and Iran tensions in the middle east, NATO allies decided to withdraw their forces from Iraq here on Wednesday.

The NATO members countries including Canada, Germany, Romania, Hungry and others decided to withdraw their forces working in Iraq due to increasing tension between the US and Iran. The sources said that around 500 soldiers of Canada, 200 of Hungry, 14 of Romania, 120 soldiers of Germany and 14 of Croatia had been deployed there in Iraq.

“NATO’s soldiers stationed In Iraq have been shifted to Kuwait and Jordan,” said the sources, adding that “These soldiers have been shifted to these country after Iran’s missiles attacks in Iraq,”.

Britain, Denmark, Norway and many others had already withdrawn their forces from Iraq but the US and other allies decided now to withdraw their forces from Iraq.

NAO Spokesperson said that they shifted their soldiers to other places for their security at the moment as the Irani forces were targeting different places in Iraq.

“We are shifting our soldiers just for the time being as we will deploy our forces back in Iraq and will continue their training,” said Nato Spokesperson.

Some analysts said that NATO was withdrawing its soldiers from Iraq thinking that it was personal fight of the US against Iran. They said that NATO forces knew that already there were used by the US in Iraq and Afghanistan purely for its own fight.

Earlier in the day, around 80 people died after Iran hit two bases housing US soldiers in Iraq in retaliation to the US attack killing General Soleimani.

