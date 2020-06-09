UrduPoint.com
NATO Working On Plan To Tackle Pandemics - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

NATO Working on Plan to Tackle Pandemics - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the alliance would draw up a plan for dealing with a second wave of the new coronavirus and other pandemics.

"We are working on a plan in NATO, both to address a potential second wave of the coronavirus, of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a more long-term plan to cope with pandemics more in general," he said in Brussels.

In a video speech outlining the military bloc's 2030 agenda, Stoltenberg said that NATO would continue building up the resilience of member states' societies, be it infrastructure, telecommunications, 5G internet, health care, or access to protective equipment.

