NATO Working 'Round-the-Clock' to Maintain Operation of Kabul Airport - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO is making every effort to maintain the functioning of the Kabul airport amid ongoing evacuations of the remaining foreign personnel, as well as Afghan aides, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO has been working round the clock to maintain operations at the Kabul International Airport. Around 800 NATO civilian personnel have remained to provide key functions under very challenging circumstances, including air traffic control, fuel and communications," he said.