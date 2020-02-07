NATO Working to Increase Presence in Iraq - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The NATO alliance is working to increase its presence in Iraq to help stabilize the country and prevent the re-emergence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), United States Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said during an event at the Heritage Foundation.

"As you know, the [US] president has asked NATO to do more in Iraq and in the middle East," Hutchison said on Thursday. "NATO is responding. We are now working to increase the NATO presence in Iraq and working side by side with the coalition to defeat ISIS [IS].

"

Hutchison said NATO is seeking to stabilize the Iraq following the appointment of newly-appointed prime minister, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, who is currently trying to form a new government.

Hutchison said NATO also wants to defend the region from Iran's destabilizing activities. She added that the alliance's goal is to protect Europe, the United States and Canada from Iranian-backed terrorists.

The Iraqi legislature moved in early January to end the foreign military presence after a US strike killed an Iraqi militia leader and the top Iranian commander in Baghdad.