NATO Working With Defense Industry To Replenish Arms Stocks Sent To Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:12 PM

NATO is working closely with defense industry so as to replenish arms stocks, which have been reduced due to the bloc's weapons supplies to Ukraine, while still trying to further provide military support to Kiev, NATO Secretary General said on Thursday

"NATO is working closely with defense industry in order to replenish stocks for the military equipment the allies have sent to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a forum organized by US magazine Foreign Policy, adding that NATO countries were also asking defense companies to rump up their production.

At the same time, the secretary general stated that there was still urgent need for further support to Ukraine and it was important to ensure that the bloc had enough weapons and other equipment to fill its own stocks and provide military assistance to Kiev.

Last week, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that Germany, one of the NATO countries actively supplying weapons to Ukraine, had reached its limit in terms of the arms exports to Kiev.

Since February 24, NATO has been increasing its military support for Kiev in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine launched after calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

