MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO does not see China as an adversary but its rise has dire consequences for the alliance's security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We don't regard China as an adversary, but of course, the rise of China has dire consequences for our security.

They will soon have the biggest economy in the world, they already have the second largest defense budget and are investing heavily in new modern military capabilities, including nuclear capabilities," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.