NATO Wraps Up Tractable Drills In Estonia, Rotates UK Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:41 PM

The NATO military exercise dubbed Tractable, during which the United Kingdom carried out a large-scale rotation of its troops stationed in Estonia, was completed in the Estonian military town of Tapa, the headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement on Wednesday

The drills began on October 26, and during this time, the UK had 800 troops and 200 military hardware units arrive in Estonia to replace those stationed within the 1st Estonian Infantry Brigade as part of the NATO international battalion for a five-month rotation.

"You have five months ahead that you will surely remember - winter is coming and it will teach you a lot. I recommend that you learn and teach. Your presence here will teach our military to consider various opportunities, use their strengths and enhance the capacity of all sides to work in an international environment," Col.

Vahur Karus, commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade, told the newcomers, as quoted in the statement.

The Tractable drills were designed for the UK to test a new format of conducting the rotation of its troops in Estonia. According to the scenario, part of the old troops had to be promptly withdrawn from the Estonian territory, while the new batch was supposed to be deployed as quickly as possible by sea, land and air, as well as to deliver military equipment.

The exercise stood out from the regular rotation by its scale, speed and difficulty of the operational tasks. It was the first time for Estonia to host such large-scale maneuvers. During the drills, the Estonian military trained to receive and assist the NATO allies.

The UK contingent spearheads the 1,200-large NATO battalion, which has been deployed in Estonia since 2017 and includes forces from France, Denmark and Belgium.

