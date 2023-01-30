MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russia does not need anything from the West, but NATO is spreading "Russophobic horror stories" in the neighboring countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We don't need anything from the West. We want to be left alone.

But NATO, for its part, with maniacal persistence worthy of a better use, has consistently crawled up to the Russian borders, at the same time zombifying our neighboring countries with Russophobic horror stories," Ryabkov said.

He recalled that Russia had repeatedly warned NATO that there would be consequences for the alliance's attempts to expand eastward.

"The Americans did not hear our warnings and did not take them seriously, but only continued in every possible way to incite Kiev against Russia," Ryabkov told Sputnik, emphasizing that Russia will defend its legitimate security interests.