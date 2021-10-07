(@FahadShabbir)

NATO's accusations against Russian diplomats of "hostile activities" are groundless and hypocritical, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) NATO's accusations against Russian diplomats of "hostile activities" are groundless and hypocritical, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I would like to cite one more fact, one more proof that the actions, actions and statements of NATO are both baseless and hypocritical .

.. NATO members more than once, including, by the way, just recently, asked to appoint a Russian permanent representative in Brussels, not to be limited to contacts at the level of the person in charge. And so we get what we got," Zakharova said at the briefing.