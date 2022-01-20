The current behavior of NATO will lead to the collapse of the alliance, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The current behavior of NATO will lead to the collapse of the alliance, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"NATO is infiltrating the geographic areas of various countries under various pretexts, ... threatening independent states, spreading the Western model ... behavior that will ultimately lead to disintegration," Raisi told Russian lawmakers.