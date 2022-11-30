UrduPoint.com

NATO's Bucharest Talks Show Alliance Not Seeking Political Solution In Ukraine - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The results of the latest meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest showed that the alliance is not interested in a political and diplomatic solution in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"I cannot ignore the statement of the foreign ministers of the NATO member countries. This statement was adopted during a meeting of the alliance council at the level of foreign ministers from November 22-30 in Bucharest. The wording contained in the document indicates that NATO is absolutely not interested in a political and diplomatic solution in Ukraine," Zakharova told reporters.

