MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) NATO's decision to revoke accreditation from the staff of the Russian mission to NATO did not come as a surprise to Moscow, but its impudence surprised, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

NATO previously confirmed that it had revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to the alliance and reduced the number of accreditations for Russia to 10.

"Officially, the Russian side was notified of this on October 6. This step surprised the NATO members, but did not come as a surprise. It surprised by its arrogance, because no official explanation of the reasons was given," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Why was it not a surprise? Because the staff of our permanent mission has already been reduced both in 2015 and in 2018.

This is a consistent NATO line," she stressed.

NATO's decision is a ridiculous trick, Zakharova said.

"This trick of the alliance looks absolutely ridiculous against the background of their statements about the need to conduct a dialogue, to resume the meetings of the Russia-NATO Council and much more that was recently published," she said.

Moscow will respond to NATO's decision to expel the staff of the Russian permanent mission, countermeasures are being worked out, Zakharova said.

"The unwillingness of NATO and NATO members to cooperate became definitively and irrevocably obvious. We will proceed from this when working out response measures, and they will follow," she said.