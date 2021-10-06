UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:31 PM

NATO's Decision to Expel 8 Russian Diplomats Will Not Be Left Without Response - Klimov

NATO's decision to expel eight employees of the Russian mission in Brussels will not be left without a response from Moscow, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for protection of state sovereignty, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) NATO's decision to expel eight employees of the Russian mission in Brussels will not be left without a response from Moscow, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for protection of state sovereignty, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NATO said that accreditations have been withdrawn for 8 members of the Russian Mission, "who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers."

"This kind of NATO behavior will not remain unanswered and will remain unnoticed," Klimov said.

