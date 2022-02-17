UrduPoint.com

NATO's Decision To Reinforce Eastern Flank Not Final - Stoltenberg

February 17, 2022

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) NATO is still deliberating whether to further boost military presence in Eastern Europe, but has not come up with the final decision yet, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Because we have already implemented measures, we have already increased our presence, but that's more the immediate response to the current crisis. The other issue is whether we separate from that, we'll have some more longer term adjustments. Well, no final decision has been made," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the first day of a meeting of NATO defense chiefs.

Romania is ready to host a new multinational battlegroup of the alliance, and France is ready to lead it, the NATO chief said.

He said that similar combat groups can be deployed in the Black Sea region. In the near future, the alliance's commanders are expected to give a recommendation on the issue.

At a Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that opportunities of Moscow-West dialog are not exhausted, and there is always a chance to come to a compromise.

Amid accusations of Western countries of Russia allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Russia was pulling back part of its forces from the border with Ukraine and Crimea after the completion of military drills.

