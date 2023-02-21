(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that NATO's demand that Russia returns to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), including providing access to nuclear sites for inspections, is absurd.

"At the beginning of February, NATO made a statement with actual demands to Russia, as they put it, 'to return to the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty,' including the admission of inspections to our nuclear, defense facilities. Well, I don't even know what to call it ” it's some kind of theater of the absurd.

We know that the West is directly involved in the attempts of the Kiev regime to strike at the bases of our strategic aviation," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

Drones used for this purpose were "equipped and modernized with the assistance of NATO specialists," the president added.

"And now they also want to inspect our defense facilities. In modern conditions, today's confrontation, it sounds like some kind of nonsense," Putin said.

Russian-US relations have deteriorated, and this is Washington's "accomplishment," Putin underscored.