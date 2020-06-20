UrduPoint.com
NATO's Drift Toward Russia's Borders Forces Moscow To Take Action - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

NATO's Drift Toward Russia's Borders Forces Moscow to Take Action - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russian officials always talks about the danger of a consistent drift of NATO infrastructure toward its borders, which forces Moscow to take measures to ensure security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You know about Russia's position on the undesirability and danger of consistent drift of NATO's military infrastructure towards our borders. This is unpleasant for us, and most importantly, it forces us to take measures to guarantee our country's security," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster.

